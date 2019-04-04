These New Desert-Themed Mani Stickers Make Nail Art So Easy

It doesn’t matter if you’re hitting up a music festival this spring or laying out in the park all summer, a warm-weather inspired mani makes it all a lot more fun (and Instagrammable). But if you don’t have the time to spend or dough to drop on pricey nail art, Olive & June nail art stickers are here to make your life a lot easier. The Los Angeles-based nail salon provides some of the most Instagram-friendly nail art blowing up your feed, and last year owner Sarah Gibson Tuttle decided to take that nail art mainstream with super-cute nail decals.

Designed in LA and made in South Korea, the stickers feature palm trees, gemstones, and daisies—all things Olive & June are known for. The newest launch, though, just might be our favorite yet. Today Olive & June is launching a new pack of stickers called My BFF Is a Llama. Each design is inspired by the hand-painted looks requested by clients and created by O&J manicurists in the salons. This 36-sticker pack is desert themed with fun cacti, cute llamas, and bright flowers. New packaging also features easier step-by-step application instructions, as well as mani inspiration to help you decide on an accent nail or a full set.

Although some stickers involve heat and a smoothing technique that’s way too complicated, these are basically just a peel-and-stick application. They can go on bare nails or on top of nail polish. Just apply a top coat to set the sticker.

Even though I live in Los Angeles and do love cacti, I can’t help but be obsessed with the little llamas. How can you not be?

The My BFF Is a Llama sticker pack retails for $7.50 and is available now on the Olive & June website.

