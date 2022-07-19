OleHenriksen Revamped Its Best-Selling Eye Cream & I’m Impressed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since 2017, OleHenriksen’s Banana Bright Eye Crème has been flying off Sephora shelves. Fans love brightening power and the way the formula provides luminosity to the dark under-eye area. But some, especially those with sensitive skin, found certain ingredients irritating. In fact, there’s a class-action lawsuit against the brand filed in August 2020 as some consumers said it caused “itching, burning, hives, redness, and swelling.” Luckily, the brand went back into the lab and came up with a formula everyone can love without side effects. And it’s finally here.

Not only is the new Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème now vegan and synthetic fragrance-free, but it also boasts even more brightening power. That’s thanks to the triple vitamin C complex with real gold, bioflavonoids (plant-based antioxidants) and hardy orange extract. The brightening power was inspired by the makeup artist fave banana powder that color corrects with light-reflecting yellow mineral pigments.

I have pretty sensitive eyes but I didn’t have any irritation from the original Banana Bright Eye Crème. Still, I held off using the product when others came forward with side effects. I started using the new formula a few weeks ago and I’m really impressed. It provides a bit of luminosity to your eyes and hydrates at the same time – better than I was expecting a vitamin C product to do. It dulls the look of the fine lines under my eyes and crow’s feet. Even better, it provides a much-needed concealer prep to help ensure my makeup goes on smooth and crease-free.

I’m officially back on my Banana Bright ‘ish and I have a feeling others will too. If you loved the original, you like this one even better. And if you prefer your skincare to be vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free, you’ll be happy with the new formula. Head to Sephora now to grab it.