Ole Henriksen’s New Eye Cream Has Anti-Aging Benefits For Sensitive Skin

Ole Henriksen knows a thing or two about eye creams: its famous Banana Bright Eye Crème sold out quickly after its launch in 2017 and later became a best-selling eye cream at Sephora, with fans snapping a jar up every three minutes, according to the brand. So when the company debuted a new eye crème last week, OleHenriksen Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Crème, I was both excited and a little skeptical. How on earth could it top—or even match—the success of its cult-favorite eye brightener? The answer: by creating something so totally different, it doesn’t even try to compete with the original.

To start, Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Crème is made to target fine lines and skin sag, whereas Banana Bright has proven a Godsend for those looking to hydrate and brighten the skin under eyes. The sheer, airless bottle serves a spiral of lavender swirls. It’s a cool effect. But even more impressive is what the transparent bottle doesn’t show.

Inside are two formulas that are kept separate until they’re dispensed. One is marked by oil-soluble bakuchiol, the buzzy retinol alternative that’s both plant-based and is thought to be more gentle on skin than traditional retinoids. The other formula contains peptides, rice and soybean proteins, and orchid stem cells — all water-soluble ingredients that respectively work to constrict blood vessels and therefore, reduce puffiness. It also promises to reduce the look of dark circles and refine fine lines, as well as firm skin. The dual-phase formula not only extends the gel cream’s shelf life, but it preserves the potency of the active ingredients inside, according to the brand.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It’s hard to know in just a few days of testing whether the formula is working to minimize the baby wrinkles that lurk around my orbital bones and reveal themselves when I smile. But its immediate effects deliver as close to a spa experience as possible while using an eye product at home. For one, the dual-phase gel creme is engineered to release water upon contact with the skin—something that provides a cooling sensation (minus the prickly tingle that comes with ingredients like camphor or menthol).

What’s more, it carries the nostalgic scent of fresh lemonade. The brand touts the formula’s pale lilac tint as one that will color correct uneven skin tone, too. But I still find myself reaching for a concealer to do the heavy lifting there. Thankfully, the whipped gel immediately disappeared into my skin with zero greasy residue, something that allowed me to get on with my concealer application (or let’s face it, Zoom meeting) straight away.

But most crucial of all: the vegan formula proved to be extremely gentle on our sensitive eye area—even when I absentmindedly rubbed my eyes following a deskside application. And if a gentle eye gel can also give me retinol-like results, along with the kind of skin tightening that heavy eye creams are famous for? Then I won’t be surprised if it becomes Sephora’s next best-selling eye cream, too.