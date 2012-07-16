Old Hollywood Beauties: Get Inspired by the Starlets of the Silver Screen

Starlets from the era of what we today consider “Old Hollywood” have paved the way and given us countless inspiration for not only current fashions, but also timeless beauty trends that have been translated and tweaked into modern day looks. Some of the most famous women of the silver screen started their own techniques, which they are now so famously known for.
From sultry sirens such as Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren, to sweet and innocent leading ladies like Audrey Hepburn and Judy Garland, all of these women had their own unique look; however, aside from their differentiating leading men, as well as their distinctive beauty choices, these women have one aspect in common: their looks will always remain as being some of the most timeless looks in history. Whether it be a bold lip, porcelain skin, or hair that was set in curlers and never out of place, these are just some trends that were derived by the leading ladies of Classic Hollywood, and most definitely will not go out of style.
Actresses, dancers, and sex symbols alike, these women were the innovators behind our definition of true beauty. Click through the slideshow to see which women of Old Hollywood are not only famous for their respected talents and iconic roles, but also for their everlasting beauty.
Perhaps Prada was paying homage to Sophia Loren by bringing back the turban trend that this goddess had donned long ago.
Audrey Hepburn's minimalist style also reflects in her choice of makeup and hair. A little red lip and her simplistic haircut suit her perfectly.
The true definition of an "Old Hollywood" star, Ava Gardner shows the silver screen her sultry side with slicked back tight curls.
A peachy pout and thick brows make Elizabeth Taylor look regal.
The "Blonde Bombshell" herself, Jean Harlow, makes quite the statement with her dark lip, heavy eye makeup, and platinum blonde locks.
Judy Garland shows that her looks are just angelic as her voice with high-arched brows, a light blush, and a light coral lipstick.
This sexy siren was anything but subtle with her choice of wardrobe, as well as makeup. Marilyn Monroe often chose a rose red lip to pair with her signature curled 'do.
Not only did Margarita Carmen Cansino change her name to "Rita Hayworth" upon becoming one of the greatest actresses and dancers of all-time, but she was also asked to change her hair color to a red hue in order to attract a broader audience.
"Mommie Dearest," aka Joan Crawford, never failed to look her best. Her perfectly curled hair and penciled-in eyebrows give this starlet a true Hollywood look.
