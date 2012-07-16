Old Hollywood Beauties: Get Inspired by the Starlets of the Silver Screen

Starlets from the era of what we today consider “Old Hollywood” have paved the way and given us countless inspiration for not only current fashions, but also timeless beauty trends that have been translated and tweaked into modern day looks. Some of the most famous women of the silver screen started their own techniques, which they are now so famously known for.

From sultry sirens such as Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren, to sweet and innocent leading ladies like Audrey Hepburn and Judy Garland, all of these women had their own unique look; however, aside from their differentiating leading men, as well as their distinctive beauty choices, these women have one aspect in common: their looks will always remain as being some of the most timeless looks in history. Whether it be a bold lip, porcelain skin, or hair that was set in curlers and never out of place, these are just some trends that were derived by the leading ladies of Classic Hollywood, and most definitely will not go out of style.

Actresses, dancers, and sex symbols alike, these women were the innovators behind our definition of true beauty. Click through the slideshow to see which women of Old Hollywood are not only famous for their respected talents and iconic roles, but also for their everlasting beauty.

[Images via YouTube]