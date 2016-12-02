StyleCaster
13 Old Pictures of Britney Spears You Didn’t Know Existed

by
Photo: Getty Images

It’s Britney Spears’ 35th birthday today (we know—it’s insane, and we’re old), which means it’s time to pull out the embarrassing baby photos and reminisce over our favorite little popstar and her humble beginnings. Except, you know, we don’t have access to any of that, so instead, we’ve dug through the scary depths of the internet to find some of Britney’s first-ever career photos from the late ‘90s and early ‘00s; specifically, the ones you have never seen before, or totally forgot existed. Like this gem:

britney spears christina aguilera old pictures

Photo: Getty Images

Yup, that’s Britney and a very uncomfortable-looking Christina Aguilera as teenagers. Amazing, right? But *insert game show-host voice* that’s not all we’ve got! We’ve got pictures of Britney Spears in giant, white, zip-off pants, Britney Spears in pigtails and a beanie, and Britney Spears covered in body glitter. Each photo is guaranteed to make your heart cry with nostalgia while you wish for the good ol’ days of TRL, Disney Channel Original Movies, and Britney Spears alternating between wearing giant snakes and velour sweat suits. Click through to get your early aughts fill, and then silently wish Britney Spears a very happy birthday.

Britney Spears as a Floral Cowboy
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears as You at a School Dance
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears in Big White Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears in Tiny Colored Glasses
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears Looking Forlorn
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears and Mickey Mouse
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears Looking Hot AF
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears Looking Tan (and Made-Up) AF
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears After She Robbed a Disney Store
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears Covered in Body Glitter
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears as Sporty Spears
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears Wearing Every Trend of 2001
Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears in Pigtails and Glitter Lip Gloss
Photo: Getty Images

