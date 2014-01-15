Beauty Buzz: Olay’s Your Best Beautiful Campaign, 10 Best Products Under $10, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The 10 best beauty products under $10, so you can save your cash for a Clarisonic. [Daily Makeover]

2. Cool news of the day: You need to follow Ru Paul’s makeup artist on Instagram. [Jezebel]

3. Obsessed with headscarves? Here’s three ways to tie them in your hair. [Allure]

4. Colored eyeliner is easily one of our favorite spring trends, and here are 10 you should try. [Makeup.com]

5. Olay is launching a new campaign for “Your Best Beautiful” and it’s simply empowering. Watch the full video here. [YouTube]

Image via Olay