Olay and Twiggy Reunite with its Latest Ad Campaign

Renowned style icon and ‘60s model Twiggy is once again taking on the beauty world, but long gone are her cropped hairstyle and doe-eyed, dramatic lashes.

This time around she is representing Olay, having just signed a yearlong contract as the new spokeswoman for Olay Definity in the U.K.

Starting this month, look out for Twiggy in the newest Olay print ads– she will be appearing specifically in the new ads for the Olay Definity Eye Illuminator. This is not the first time she has worked with the company, previously starring in a <a href=" http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1196512/Twiggy-new-face-Olay–25-years-starred-TV-ad-campaign.html” rel=”nofollow”>1985 TV campaign for Olay, attracting customers with her ageless beauty.

As Allure Magazine‘s Editors’ and Readers’ Choice Award winner, The Definity Eye Illuminator promises the reduced look of fine lines and wrinkles while firming, toning, and smoothing the eye area.

The product’s “illuminating” effect, which results in dazzling peepers, perpetuates the wide-eyed, awake look Twiggy is so well-known for, even as she reaches the 60-year-old mark. She can realistically identify with women who are looking for the latest and greatest in anti-aging remedies.