Sarah Michelle Gellar Stars In Olay’s Super Bowl Commercial & It’s Scary Good

When it comes to the Super Bowl, there are two types of people that watch the game. The first are football fans that somehow muster up enough energy to root for a team they’ve never cheered for all-season long (or the lucky two fan bases of the participating teams). And the second are those who only show up for the social atmosphere and good food. Whether you’re in the first or second category or somewhere in between, Olay’s Super Bowl commercial featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar will probably have you screaming.

From the usual brands like Doritos and Budlight to last year’s hilarious ‘Bleep don’t stink’ Febreeze commercial, there’s something unique, creative and often hilarious about the big-game ads. Companies really bring the advertising gusto, and this year is expected to be no different. In the promo for Olay’s spot, a Scream spoof entitled “Killer Skin,” Gellar is seen running from a masked man that was ever so creepily watching her apply her Olay-brand moisturizer. And of course, it was on a dark, stormy night.

The commercial appears to be just as epic as “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but frankly, we couldn’t stop looking at Gellar’s practically perfect skin. Gellar, who is now 41 years old, might’ve just spilled her reverse aging secret with this commercial, to the delight of millions of football fans.

According to an interview with Ad Week, Gellar raved about the commercial’s fun concept and promised that viewers should expect a great twist. The commercial is expected to air during the first quarter, so stay tuned to see if the masked man wants Gellar—or her favorite Olay moisturizer. We’re guessing the latter.