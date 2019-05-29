Olay Sun Care Is On Sale Just in Time for Summer

Although where I am in Los Angeles has been unseasonably cool, most U.S. cities like New York are feeling the heat as of late. With more skin showing, it’s time to bump up your sunscreen use every day, really, regardless of temps. Luckily, there are a few beauty sales to help you stock up. One of our favorites is the Olay sale, which includes both sun products and affordable best-selling skincare to incorporate into your daily routine. Here’s a quick breakdown of the deals.

Right now you can grab 25 percent off all Olay products with promo code SUNCARE25. We love the Olay Sun Face Sunscreen + Shine Control, SPF 35 ($26.99 at Olay), a serum that absorbs quickly and leaves your skin shine-free all day. It’s also a great primer for makeup. Or maybe you want to try Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer SPF 25 ($38.99 at Olay), a cult-favorite cream that helps diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

That’s not the only deal going on right now. If you buy any red jar, such as Olay Regenerist Whip, above, you can choose from two products to grab totally free: Olay Sensitive Fragrance-Free Facial Cleanser ($9.49 at Olay) or Olay Cleanse Makeup Remover Wipes, Fragrance Free ($6.99 at Olay). Finally, you can snag a free sun tote with any $65 purchase.

The Olay sale is only available on the brand’s website until June 1 so get shopping.

