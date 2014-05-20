Get Your Skin Wedding Ready With Olay Regenerist

Wedding season is around the corner and whether you’re the bride, the bridesmaid, or simply attending the celebration, there is one beauty trend you cannot miss out on: glowing skin. A fresh face with soft, luminous skin is the perfect way to start your beauty routine, no matter what type of spring wedding look you are going for. We teamed up with Olay Regenerist Luminous to show you how to get bright, healthy-looking skin that will get you wedding-ready in 3 simple steps.

1. Cleanse

The perfect palette for makeup-ready springtime skin is a clean, smooth face. Try a creamy wash like Regenerist Luminous Brightening Cream Cleanser, which has a gentle exfoliator mixed in that helps brighten dull and uneven skin.

2. Even Out Your Skin Tone

The Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream contains a brightening complex which delivers tone ingredients 10 layers deep into the skin’s surface fading the look of dark spots over time. What does that mean exactly? It will brighten and smooth your skin, and over time it will reduce any uneven dark spots, leaving you with a smooth, toned face that will sparkle on the dance floor.

3. Brighten Your Under-Eyes

Nothing dulls a perfectly made up face like under-eye circles, so get on the fast track to banishing those dark rings with a good quality eye cream. The Olay Dark Circle Correcting Hydraswirl pulls double duty with a dual-swirl gel and cream formula. It instantly brightens eye area by reducing the appearance of dark circles for vibrant, healthy-looking skin.