Defuzz In Defember Like Kourtney Kardashian

While men get the month of Movember to grow out their ‘staches and fight cancer, Olay is giving women the chance to Defuzz in Defember and raise money to battle breast cancer.

How frustrated are you with facial hair?

Pledge to defuzz your miss-tache and Olay will donate $1 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. What does defuzzing entail? Simply rid your upper lip of that nasty stray hair. Celebs like Kourtney Kardashian have already taken the pledge.

Now you can raise money to help fight breast cancer by doing something you (hopefully) would anyway! Will you defuzz in Defember?