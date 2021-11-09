Get a FREE Juicy Couture Tracksuit Just By Shopping Olay’s Best-Selling Skincare

Last year, Olay offered a free puffy coat with Cyber Monday purchases and fans went crazy scooping it up. This year, the skincare brand is back with a Y2K styling offering that’s sure to be even more popular. Olay’s Cyber Monday 2021 sale includes up to 60 percent off skincare and gift sets, as well as a free Juicy Couture tracksuit with a $150 purchase. There’s a lot going on so let me break it down for you.

Starting November 8, customers can sign up to be notified of the special checkout code to use on Cyber Monday to get your freebie. The Juicy for Olay tracksuit comes in a bright custom color (inspired by the Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection’s brightening benefits) and includes the iconic Juicy crystal design on the hoodie. It’s like you’re in high school all over again. (Just maybe with better skin this time.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Then, from November 12 to 30, take 25 percent off everything sitewide, up to 60 percent off on clearance items and 15 percent off one of Olay’s curated gift sets. With so many new products being released — as well as iconic favorites restocking — it’ll be easy to spend enough to grab your free tracksuit (valued at $200!). Not sure where to start? Shop some of our faves, below. Just don’t forget to get some gifts, too!

Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer – $9.97 Off

Brighten and hydrate skin at the same time with vitamin C, vitamin B3 and Lactic Acid.

Ultimate Eye Cream – $8.38 Off

Target wrinkles, dark circles and puffy eyes with this fragrance-free eye cream.

Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer – $9.75 Off

This best-selling face cream contains the brand’s Amino-Peptide Complex II to help improve elasticity and firm skin, plus the SPF25 you need.

Glow Mom Glow Vitamin C and Retinol Gift Set with Beauty Bag – $9.90 Off

This gift set — with its chic beauty bag — already has a retail value of more than $100. Get a full size of the Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer and Brightening Eye Cream, as well as a travel-size Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer.