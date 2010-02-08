Olay Body Wash Plus Body Butter Ribbons

Lotion is not exactly high on my list of priorities in the winter. I like moisturized skin as much as the next girl, but when the temperature hits the single digits, the last thing I want to do is sit around shivering in my drafty bathroom trying desperately to slap on some lotion. Which is why I can appreciate Olay’s Ribbons Body Wash: It features dual-stream ribbon technology that contains a cleansing agent and a moisturizing agent. The Body Butter Ribbons use jojoba butter that absorbs into the skin while you wash, helping stop dry skin before it starts and keeping you moisturized all day. Long-lasting hydration without having to step foot out of my steamy shower? Yes please!

Price: $6.99

Where to Buy: drugstore.com