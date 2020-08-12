Olay’s Anniversary Sale Features Skin and Body Products Starting at Just $5

As much as we all love a luxury product here and there, drugstore brands really are killing it lately. This is especially true for the classic, tried-and-true brands we’ve been using for years. They’ve really upped their game. Olay’s anniversary sale is worth shopping for that exact reason. Whether you’re looking for a fragrance-free night cream, starter retinol, hydrating eye cream or daytime moisturizer with SPF, Olay has you covered.

There are a few ways to shop this blowout. From now until August 13, take 25 percent off sitewide, score free standard shipping, half-off clearance items with code OLAY50 and a free beach towel with a purchase of $60 and more with code BEACH. That’s not all. Also take $2 off any Olay Regenerist Moisturizer with the code PRESENT, serum with the code CANDLE and any eye product with code CAKE. What, did you think that was it? Nope!

Also, take $1 off any skin care product with the code BIRTHDAY, score a free mirror decal with any purchase of $35 or more and enter to win a beauty fridge stocked with Olay products. This birthday sale is no joke. There are dozens of clutch skin and body products to purchase but we got you started with a few of our favorites, below.

Glow Like a Leo Birthday Set

Get a Brightening Overnight Gel Mask, Hydrating Overnight Gel Mask, Firming Overnight Gel Mask, Glow Boost Clay Stick Mask and Daily Facials Deeply Purifying Clean Cleansing Cloths.

ProX Deep Wrinkle Treatment Dermatological Anti-Aging

Vitamin B3, anino peptides and niacinamde work to brighten skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines.

Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer SPF 25

With the brand’s “Amino-Peptide Complex II,” this SPF 25 moisturizer hydrates while it protects skin from UV rays.

Brightening Eye Cream For Dark Circles

Vitamin B3 and caffeine work to brighten undereye circles.

Foaming Whip Body Wash

Olay’s “Vitamin B3 Complex” hydrates even the driest skin.