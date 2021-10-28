How To Get 4 Best-Selling Olaplex Products For Just $25

We all want healthy and voluminous hair that shines as bright as the sun, but achieving this goal is much harder to do than advertised—especially when you dye your locks or like to apply hot tools to style them most days (we’re not judging!). When it comes to treating this stress we put on our hair, it seems like there are no products out there quite as beloved as Olaplex’s line of products. No matter where you look, when you search “Olaplex,” you’ll come to find so many rave reviews by users that swear by their life-changing affects, you’ll probably get a little dizzy. You’ll also come to find a price tag that might be a little steep for trying out a new product, especially when you don’t know how your unique locks will react to it.

But, stress out no more because there’s an affordable solution to this dilemma. It’s a four-pack trial kit of Olaplex’s most heralded products, and it costs just $25. This is the answer to all of your hair prayers. With it, you can test a restoring shampoo and conditioner, a bond smoother, and hair perfector treatment. This is a safer route for those who don’t want to spend around $30 on each individual item without knowing just how incredible it is.

Shoppers praise this set for introducing them to a long-term solution to all of their hair woes, from breakage to thinning out.

“Believe me when I tell you I have tried absolutely everything on my aging, menopausal, thyroid-diseased straw-like hair for years now and THIS product line is the ONLY thing that has completely transformed my locks!!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Impressed doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel!”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

RELATED: The Best Damage-Repairing Olaplex Dupes Money Can Buy, According to Redditors

The four 30 mL bottles are travel-sized and, according to shoppers, last for a surprisingly long time. Just remember when you’re using them that Olaplex treatments aren’t like the typical shampoos and conditioners you’ve tried before—you need a very small amount (think dime-sized for medium-length hair) each wash.

“OMG, after 1 time using the kit, my hair doesn’t look fried, I can brush my hair and the color is beautiful,” wrote one reviewer. “I can’t wait to use the kit in the next couple of days because my hair should be soft and completely back to normal. Great buy and worth it!”

Now, here’s a brief synopsis about each product included. First is the Hair Perfector, a repairing treatment that has garnered more than 73,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. It’s formulated to repair broken hair bonds and prevent these locks from getting damaged after each use. You use it on wet hair before you shampoo and can feel the magic once your hair dries.

Next up are the bond maintenance shampoo and conditioner: These haircare products are designed to nourish damaged hair and leave it feeling weightless, soft, and hydrated. Combined, they have more than 65,000 perfect ratings from satisfied shoppers.

Lastly, the bond smoother, a concentrate and smoothing cream that gets rid of frizz and flyaways for up to three days. It adds shine and sleeks up your locks, plus it helps your hair dry faster if you apply it when wet (but it works on dry hair just as well!).

Who wouldn’t want to try all of this goodness?

“I have tried so many different products trying to tame the madness and this product has been the ONLY product that has made any difference at all,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I can already tell that my hair is stronger, softer and the fly aways are tamed. I noticed a difference after one wash. I’ve now used it three times (wash my hair once a week) and each time I notice more improvement! It’s also probably good to know that I am cheap and this product is worth every single penny!”