Olaplex Is Going Viral On Tiktok & You Can Shop This Hair-Repairing Bundle For $21 Off

No doubt, Olaplex fans swipe through their TikTok FYP wondering why everyone is just discovering the hair-repairing treatment. But that’s how social media works and we’re all about not gate-keeping our faves, here. That’s why we’re giving you the scoop on a major Olaplex sale that saves you money. Olaplex doesn’t do very many value sets or sales so this one is a pretty unique find.

If you’re not already using Olaplex, allow us to break down why you’re seeing it all over TikTok. You’ve probably noticed that folks on the app love a hair transformation, often going blonde or pink in one setting. That’s where Olaplex comes in. Simply, it’s a bond builder that works to repair broken bonds and restore elasticity. There’s a complete system you can use or you can choose which products work best for you and your lifestyle.

This Dermstore-exclusive Anniversary set features four of the most popular treatments. If bought separately, they’d retail for $90 but the set is only $69. That’s a $21 savings you can use towards another product if you become as obsessed with Olaplex as others have.

Here’s what you get. The No. 3 Hair Perfector is a pre-shampoo treatment that strengthens hair and reduces breakage. No. 0 Intense Bond Building Hair Treatment is a repairing treatment for all types of damaged hair. No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo hydrates and protects hair from damage and No. 8 Bond Repair Moisture Mask smoothes and adds shine. Be sure to follow the directions on each bottle so you know how much and how often to use each product.

Dermstore deals don’t last long so head over to grab your hair-repair bundle today.