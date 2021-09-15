Olaplex’s New Purple Toning Shampoo Seriously Brightened My Brassy Blonde

As someone who has been (fake) blonde for decades, I know a thing or two about brassiness. These unwanted warm tones can make blonde look too yellow or even red-orange. Purple shampoo can help neutralize these tones but it can be seriously drying to strands. Enter: Olaplex’s first purple shampoo. No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo, to be exact.

“A purple shampoo is designed for blondes, anyone with blonde highlights, and all hair types including gray hair,” said colorist Christin Brown. “Brassy hair can be caused by everything from hard water to time elapsed in between color sessions and even exposure to [the] sun.”

Purple shampoo works by depositing pigments of purple color into the hair to neutralize yellow tones. But not all purple shampoo is created equal.

Since many toning shampoos can dry strands, Olaplex finally released its own enhancer to brighten blondes while hydrating and repairing strands. It contains the brand’s patterned bond-building technology to rebuild broken and weakened bonds. That way, you can repair damaged hair while you tone.

While I’m nothing close to a colorist, I fancy myself a bit of a blonde pro and a purple shampoo connoisseur. Here’s how I used Olaplex’s new version. I washed my hair with my own regular shampoo first. I find this helps get rid of product build-up first. You can totally use Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo ($28 at Sephora) but you don’t have to. Then, I massaged a quarter-sized amount of No. 4P into my hair, concentrating on where I have the brightest blonde (the front of my hair and my ends).

Now, this stuff is concentrated. What does that mean? Well, the darker the purple shampoo, the better it will brighten. (Those lavender hues don’t do much.) This one is dark — so dark, in fact, you should move quickly because it temporarily dyed my nails and hands. Don’t worry, it washes off. The color concentration is worth it.

The directions say to leave it in for 2-3 minutes or up to five minutes for more intense toning. I was too lazy to set my phone timer so I guessed it was ready after about five minutes. I washed it out and followed up with my regular ultra-hydrating conditioner. Again, you can use Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner ($28 at Sephora) but that’s totally up to you.

Before, I was wearing scarves and headbands until I see my colorist again.

While not drastic after just one wash, I did notice my hair looked a lot brighter. I snapped a quick selfie at brunch thinking my color looked really good! You can see how the front pieces have much fewer orange tones. Even better, my hair didn’t feel dry at all.

While the brand says you can use No.4P as often as you’d like, I think I’ll use it every few washes. Those with platinum or gray hair might want to use it a little more often as they’ll want to neutralize more yellow than my golden strands. My hair is pretty fine so I prefer to only use bond-building products a few times a month.

No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo just launched and I have a feeling Sephora will have a hard time keeping it in stock. Grab it online now while you can.