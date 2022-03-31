Olaplex’s Brand-New Hair Serum Is All About Protecting Your Strands & Leaving Them Soft

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Olaplex fans, rejoice. You’re about to add another “number” to your haircare routine. This time, it’s all about protecting strands before damage starts instead of repairing them. Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum promises to reduce tangles and static and increase shine, style retention (meaning your curls won’t fall flat), and bounce. It also claims to protect hair from environmental aggressors like pollution and heat up to 450 degrees. It’s pretty much your all-in-one leave-in.

“I see firsthand what pollution does to the hair when I look and feel my client’s hair,” colorist Tracey Cunningham tells STYLECASTER. “It’s damaged, dull and lifeless.” She uses Olaplex No. 9 to make the hair shiny with less frizz and even to cut down on blow-dry time. She recommends using the leave-in serum on damp or wet hair so you get most of the free radical protection. That’s from the addition of red algae extract, an antioxidant that has been shown to help block pollutants and neutralize damaging free radicals like tobacco smoke, polluted air, UV rays, etc. It also contains that patented ingredient to repair broken bonds for stronger hair.

Cunningham works the serum upward from ends to roots and says you can air-dry for soft texture or blow dry for a smooth finish. ” If my clients have waves or curls, I like to use a diffuser,” she adds.

I followed Cunningham’s instructions and applied Olaplex No. 9 right from the shower on wet hair. I usually apply a few products, one for moisture, one for detangling, another for heat protection. I like that this is an all-in-one product. I like that the formula feels smooth and lightweight and like it wouldn’t weigh my fine hair down. That’s probably thanks to the addition of sodium hyaluronate and panthenol, two hydrating ingredients usually seen in skincare.

I have that weird mix of fine hair that’s also dry and frizzy from bleach damage so I need the right amount of moisture that won’t make my hair fall flat and this fits the bill. After drying my hair with my Dyson Airwrap, I noticed my strands felt smoother and looked shinier than usual. I also had a lot more volume and bounce. All from one product? Pretty impressive.

Grab Olaplex No. 9 now at Sephora.