Olaplex’s First-Ever Dry Shampoo Repairs Damaged Hair As It Soaks Up Oil

Listen, we all want to have clean hair. But when you’re short on time, it can be a pain to fully wash and blow dry your hair, especially if you have a high-maintenance texture. That’s what dry shampoo is so great for. But they’re not all created equal. Well, we have good news. The TikTok-viral Olaplex brand just released its first dry shampoo and you need it in your life, especially if you don’t wash every day.

Olaplex’s No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo differs from others on the market because it promises not to clog pores (a real scalp issue!) and never to leave a white residue behind. It also contains rambutan seed extract to neutralize odor and soothe the scalp, as well as fine micro starch to absorb oil and give strands a lift. There is also Olaplex’s patented bond-building technology so you’re working on healthy hair while you skip washing.

Hairstylist and Olaplex ambassador Jimmy Paul gave STYLECASTER the scoop on the exciting launch. “I’m known for creating iconic ‘big’ hair looks and this dry shampoo is able to seamlessly add volume while making the hair look clean, fresh and light,” he says. It’s more than just reducing the amount of oil on the scalp. “[It has] has scalp benefits to detoxify the scalp by preventing product buildup with rambutan seed extract,” he adds. “Rambutan seed extract is a sustainable source of antioxidants that detoxifies, soothes the scalp, and neutralizes odor-causing impurities.”

And if you’re worried about all the dry shampoo recalls, Olaplex promises there are no traces of benzine in the formula. While it won’t replace washing your hair (you should do that, too), it’ll take the place for a day or two. You can also use it on clear hair for the scalp benefits and the volumizing effect. Grab Olaplex’s No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo now at Sephora before TikTok discovers it came out.