This Haircare Brand’s #1 Best-Selling Bond Builder Has Over 100,000 Reviews On Amazon Alone

Looking for damage-free, voluminous hair this holiday season? You’ve got to incorporate a bond builder into your weekly hair care routine like this one from Olaplex. One of Olaplex’s global best-selling product, the No. 3 Hair Perfector, is sold every 3.5 seconds. Yes, you heard that right.

This at-home treatment is a global sensation. It’s not a conditioner but it reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair. Add it into your hair care routine to improve its feel and texture.

So what is it exactly? Olaplex’s patented bond-building technology is used to “relink the disulfide bonds in the hair”. It will restore your hair’s healthy appearance and texture by repairing damage and protecting hair structure. It’s really their patented technology that helps repair hair—the Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate technology— it turns brittle, dry strands into soft, shiny, and strong hair.

Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate is an ingredient with over “100 worldwide patents that created the bond building hair care category and is exclusive to Olaplex. This technology penetrates the hair shaft working on the entire hair structure to rebuild the hair throughout, while relinking the disulfide bonds for stronger and healthier hair.”

Learn more about the product below.

Olaplex Nº.3 Hair Perfector

This bond builder, global sensation, and at-home treatment reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair with Olaplex’s patented technology.

Reviewers wholeheartedly agree, saying “Olaplex really does what it says it will do. It has completely changed the quality of my hair and the effects are cumulative … the more I use it the healthier my hair is becoming. Not waxy or greasy at all. Not a surface treatment like a traditional conditioner but actually makes your hair like it was when you were young. Can’t say enough about the results, but you don’t need to because every one else will tell you how beautiful your hair looks!” The haircare product itself has been reviewed over 100,000 times on Amazon alone.

Shop the Hair Perfector on Olaplex’s website now before it sells out—we know we’re stocking up before the holiday shopping rush.