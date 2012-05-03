StyleCaster
Olé! 10 Manicures To Try For Cinco de Mayo

Augusta Falletta
by
Depending on your lifestyle, it may be a bit difficult to rock an amazing manicure on a daily basis. A lot of the time, it’s easy to fall into the old “I’m wearing neutral polish and that’s that” mindset, but why not step out of the pale pink box for Cinco de Mayo this weekend? Whether your heritage celebrates the holiday or not, you deserve to throw up your hands and say “Olé!” for a celebratory weekend.

You don’t need to be an artist (or even really artistic) to have a great set of nails. Sure, having a steady hand helps, but that’s what touch-up pens were made for. Luckily for the girls who weren’t given the manicure gift, some of this season’s biggest nail trends require little skill. The ombre and splatter paint nails are an excellent option for a mani that will please even your most harsh critics, while the skull and tribal nails may be your goal for next Cinco de Mayo. If you’re talented with a brush, go for the mustache manicure or the black scrolling tips. Whichever you decide on, your hands will look flawless when you’re throwing them in the air.

Flip through the slideshow to get some Cinco de Mayo manicure inspiration! 

Somehow these nails are creepy and cute all at once. 

We're loving these red nails with a flag accent nail. 

There may be no better time than Cinco de Mayo to rock mustache nails. 

A bit of glitter and a bit of artwork makes this mani perfect for Saturday. 

For a bright pop of color, try this fun neon mani. 

Get into the spirit with Mexican flag fingers. 

We're loving the splatter paint nail trend, and this is the perfect occasion to try them out. 

To bring out your darker side, try a deep burgundy manicure with scrolling black accents. 

Ombre nails are all anyone is talking about right now. We love this yellow to orange look. 

For those of you with a bit more skill in the manicure department, try these yellow, black and white print nails. 

