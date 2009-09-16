OK! Magazine Celebrates New Contributing Beauty Editor, Kim Kardashian

OK! magazine hosted a celeb-studded soiree at the meatpacking district’s The Griffin Hotel to ring in Kim Kardashian‘s new gig as Contributing Beauty Editor for the publication. I spotted Perez Hilton and Kelly Rowland among the packed crowd. At the event, I caught up with Kim’s super sweet makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic (who may or may not be the sole proprietor of the best cheekbones I’ve ever seen). While we were chatting, the crowds parted as Kim Kardashian made her way through the crowd to her VIP reserved seating. Kim looked flapper fabulous in a finger-wave faux-bob updo and smoked out eyes.

Waiters passed miniature pink-frosted Crumbs cupcakes to the crowd while the DJ played a variety of tunes, including half the soundtrack of Dirty Dancing. The sad news that Patrick Swayze had passed broke mid-party. It was an appropriate and thoughtful tribute. In fact, I’d been prepared to leave, but I naturally Stay[ed] Just A Little Bit Longer.

Kim addressed the crowd, expressing her excitement about this “dream job” and shared her story of how she attended beauty school when she was younger to learn more about makeup. Congrats on your new gig, Kim! We look forward to your backstage beauty reports!