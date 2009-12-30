Ok, It’s Pretty BUT…

Before -circa May 2009

Photo: John Parra/FilmMagic.com. After- circa December 2009

Photo: Charley Gallay/WireImage

I was all excited when I heard that Nicole Richie had changed her hair color. She has always been someone I like to keep an eye on. Whether she is in the weeklies for being too skinny or married or pregnant or whatever–I like her. There are some people who I just think are good celebrities–even if they don’t have a hit TV show (or any TV show) or aren’t in a string of A-list movies (or really any movies) and Miss Richie is one of those people for me. I love reading about what she is up to, I love looking at her fashion choices and I love her evolving looks. Remember a few years ago when she cut her hair into that MAJOR concave, shoulder length bob with the asymmetrical side swept bang? DEVASTATING! I loved it.

So anyway, back to her color. I couldn’t wait to see the end result (I have no idea who did it–but it wasn’t me). In all honesty? It’s a little boring. I was expecting a deep, rich, sultry, sexy, brunette hair color that would emulate the deliciousness of chocolate cake or the cool strength of walnut. Nope. All we got it is brown. Plain old brown.

Ok, ok, yes. It is very pretty. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the formulation or the application. The tone looks lovely from roots to ends, it is shiny and not matte or drab. The tone on tone variation is well done. The color is perfectly lovely – on a regular girl. A girl who lives next door. Not what I expected from a fashion girl who really had the chance to make a bold statement.

Am I crazy? What do you think? LMK.