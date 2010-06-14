Ojon’s 2-Minute Hair Mask Pumps Up The Volume

Image courtesy of Ojon

Historically, I have always liked deep conditioning treatments in theory. Yes, they nourish, strengthen and give hair a super glossy sheen, but most also succeed in simultaneously weighing it down with silicones or silicone-like ingredients, leaving it flat, limp and weirdly thinned out. Somehow Ojons newest product, the Volumizing 2-Minute Hair Mask, manages to solve this catch-22. The appealingly sweet-scented mask is loaded with shea and mango butters plus a medley of hair-friendly oils including jojoba, macadamia, avocado, sunflower seed and the signature fatty-acid rich Ojon proprietary variety.

Though the ingredient list sounds rich, the formula is surprisingly lightweight. Let it sit on just-shampooed hair for no more than two minutes and you will be left, post-styling, with both volume and a significantly softer texture. And should you find yourself in New York this Friday the 18th, head over to Sephora Times Square where celebrity stylist Tippi Shorter will be leading styling seminars using Ojon products at 1 and 2 pm. And with every Ojon purchase that day, Sephora shoppers will also bag a free leave-in glossing cream and restorative hair treatment spray.

Ojon Volumizing 2-Minute Hair Mask, $34, available at Ulta and QVC.

