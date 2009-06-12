Ojon Wants to Keep Your Summer Hair Healthy

Letting your natural hair go is one of the major beauty trends this summer, and finding the best products to compliment one’s natural hair can be a daunting task. Ojon’s new restorative hair treatment spray is the perfect product to enhance your natural hair without even going to the salon. This treatment provides your hair with the right amount of Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, leaving your locks full of body and shine. It’s easy to apply, and it allows you to be in control of the results. Ojon may have just mastered the secret to effortless, beautiful, healthy summer hair.

Ojon New Restorative Hair Treatment Spray, $27, available at qvc.com