Ojon Brings the Power of the Rainforest to your Shower

Ojon debuts their first collection dedicated to bath and body with a shower gel and lotion called Tribal Indulgences Batana. Like all of Ojon’s products, both are both naturally-derived from raw ingredients found in the world’s rainforests and based on the practices of the native Tawira of Central America. The Tawira are known as “the people of beautiful hair” and relied on Ojon oil as a hydrating treatment for their hair and skin for centuries.

This new body collection is comprised of ingredients such as Ojon oils and Buriti, a precursor of Vitamin A that is highly concentrated in beta-carotene. Other tribal ingredients include Copaiba, and Açai and Swa+ oils. All of these oils are naturally rich in essential fatty acids Omega-3, 6 and, 9, and leave the skin especially conditioned.

Ojon Tribal Indulgences Batana Shower Gel relies on a unique blend of ingredients such as Ojon, Swa+, Buriti, Crambe Seed, Açai and Copaiba oils to leave the skin cleansed without drying the skin of its natural oils and emollients. Ojon Tribal Indulgences Batana Body Cream contains Ojon, Annatto, Buriti oils and Brazilian Murumuru butter. Along with antioxidants, which replenish skin’s hydration by over 50% (it’s been clinically proven), this cream moisturizes for up to 24 hours, and protects skin from environmental damage, all without any greasy residue.

If your skin isn’t aching to try it, your heart sure will since a portion of sales go to the Miskito Indian tribes to help preserve the rainforests and their traditional lifestyle.

Ojon Tribal Indulgences Batana Shower Gel, $28; Body Cream, $40; both at sephora.com.