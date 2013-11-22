Help! How Do I Treat Oily and Static Hair?

In our Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: My hair is greasy is year round. But now it’s greasy and staticky. How is this even possible? Is there a way to prevent and treat it?

A: This time of year — with a lack of moisture in the air — hair tends to get dryer. But if you have naturally oily hair at the root, you may still be suffering from oil overload. That doesn’t mean static won’t become an issue, however. Yes, you can have both greasy and staticky hair. Here’s why.

“Oily hair can tend to get staticky because the oil remains at the scalp area, leaving the mid shaft to ends of the hair dryer and without moisture,” says Gerard Caruso, a celebrity hairstylist and the artistic director of RUSK. “The friction that develops at the ends creates the static, especially when you are wearing hats or scarves around your hair.”

“To avoid this, there are several things that can be done. If your hair tends to get too oily but the ends are dry, shampoo and condition hair to even out the moisture in the hair.” He suggests blow drying hair upside down, using a boar bristle to distribute the oils to the ends. Throughout the day, use a dry shampoo, such as RUSK Deepshine Color Care Invisible Dry Shampoo ($19, rusk1.com), to control the oil and add body.

