8 Products That Every Oily-Skinned Gal Will Obsess Over

For those of you with seriously oily skin, we feel your pain. Trying to get your makeup to stay on, keep yourself mattified all day long while not waking up with tons of new pimples seems to be a daily struggle.
No worries, though! Since we know all about having oily skin, we’ve gone ahead and tested the ropes and found some of our favorite products that might help you out. Whether it be preventing breakouts, mattifying your skin to help your makeup stay on longer, or a skincare product that will help your skin become less oily in the long run, we’ve found everything you’ll need.
If you’re an oily-skinned gal, make sure to add these products to your beauty regimen for maximum results—click through the slideshow to check them out.
More From Beauty High:
9 Primers That Any Gal With Oily Skin Will Love
Makeup Tips and Tricks For Battling Oily Skin
8 Fabulous Concealers That Won’t Crease
What most of us oily-skinned gals want in a foundation is something simple that provides coverage and keeps us shine-free all day long. The bareMinerals Matte Foundation does the trick. This loose powder foundation contains only five ingredients, delivers incredible coverage, and actually improves the look and feel of your skin over time because of it's creamy minerals. Bonus! Since it's a matte formula, you'll stay shine-free throughout the entire day.
(bareMinerals Matte Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15; $28 at sephora.com)
Keep this portable package of blotting sheets in your purse when you need a mid-day blot. These Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens are made from 100 percent natural Abaca Tree fiber and are infused with soothing green tea extract to absorb excess oil and reduce shine without disturbing your makeup.
(Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens; $10 at sephora.com)
Those with oily and combination skin will totally benefit from using these cleansing wipes after a day of wearing makeup. The Korres Pomegranate Cleansing and Makeup Removing Wipes effectively remove dirt, makeup, and oil from your face and are even safe to use on your eyes. These pre-saturated wipes help to eliminate impurities, tighten your pores, and give you the antioxidant protection that you need.
(Korres Pomegranate Cleansing & Make Up Removing Wipes for Oily and Combination Skin; $15 at sephora.com)
This lightweight moisturizer is part of Shiseido's incredible oil-control skincare line. This moisturizer—ideal for those of you with a little excess oil on your skin—has oil-absorbing powder that promotes a smooth, shine-free finish. While helping to perfect the texture of your skin, this moisturizer also reduces surface shine and provides tons of hydration to your skin with Shiseido's exclusive Hydro-Balancing Complex.
(Shiseido Pureness Mattifying Moisturizer Oil-Free; $33.50 at sephora.com)
Especially for those of us with oily skin, primers are a must if we want our makeup to stay on throughout our day. This primer also helps to blur pores, mattify unwanted skin, and balance your skin tone and texture. Best part is that this primer is 94% natural and water-based, so it will allow your skin to breathe and will never clog your pores.
(Korres Pomegranate Mattifying Primer; $33 at sephora.com)
This incredible oil-absorbing powder works hard to mattify your skin and set your makeup for a long-lasting, soft-focus look. If you need a mid-day touch-up, blot this powder in any oily spots for a perfect source of shine-control without adding and extra color or annoying textures to your complexion.
(BECCA Blotting Powder Perfector; $38 at sephora.com)
This is the holy grail of mattifying products. Apply this moisturizer before your primer and you'll have even more protection against shine. As soon as you apply this mattifier, your shine will instantly be reduced for up to eight hours. It actually helps to reduce breakouts, too, without drying out your skin. Talk about a multi-tasker!
(Murad Oil-Control Mattifier SPF 15 PA++; $39.50 at sephora.com)
After you have your makeup done exactly how you want it, spray this makeup setting spray in the shape of an "x" then a "t" and you'll be oil-free. This spray features a groundbreaking, clinically-tested patented Temperature Control Technology that actually lowers the temperature of your makeup to help it stay put and keep skin looking smooth, but never shiny. How cool is that?
(Urban Decay De-Slick Oil-Control Makeup Setting Spray; $30 at sephora.com)