Oil-to-Milk Cleansers For a Non-Stripping Deep Clean

It may seem counterintuitive to incorporate an oil-based formula into your daily skincare routine—I mean, oil and water allegedly don’t even mix, right? And, if you have oily or blemish-prone skin, cleansing your face with oil may feel even more illogical. While it is indeed true that oil and water don’t mix, if you’ve upgraded to a double cleansing routine in the evenings, you may already be well aware that using a simple foam cleanser to remove all of the makeup, skincare, and dirt and grime accumulated throughout the day’s activities often doesn’t suffice. No one wants to find left-over makeup residue or debris on their freshly-cleaned complexion, and adding a pre-cleansing oil or oil-to-foam formula to your current lineup will help you dodge this all too common skincare occurrence.

The best way to ensure you’re getting the deepest clean possible (and not accidentally sleeping in your makeup unknowingly) is to use a cleansing oil followed with a normal lathering cleanser as the second step. Trust us, this two-step process may feel a little high maintenance, but it only takes an extra minute or so and make a major difference in your skin. While those with oily, blemish-prone, and combination skin types may feel like washing their face with a straight-up to be downright daunting, fear not—you’ll be following up with your regular face wash, which will effectively remove the oil residue and won’t clog your pores.

1. L'Occitane Oil-to-Milk Facial Makeup Remover

This super-gentle makeup-remover and cleansing oil hybrid quickly transforms from an emollient oil texture into a nourishing milk formula upon contract with the skin and water to give your pores a super deep clean without over-drying.

2. Christian Dior Hydra Life Oil To Milk Make Up Removing Cleanser

This luxe facial cleanser is an excellent addition to any double-cleansing routine, but it can also be used by itself to remove makeup and impurities. This moisture-balancing formula leaves skin feeling soft, silk, and extra clean.

3. Sweetsation Therapy Phyto'me Cleansing Nectar

This oil to milk cleanser not only functions as a makeup remover and facial cleanser, but you can also use it as a leave-on treatment mask to restore proper moisture levels and to soothe irritated skin.