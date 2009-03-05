Leave it to Italy to put polished back on the map. While ladylike hair has been one of the major trends on the runways this spring, the Milan shows took sleek to a whole new, edgy level.

At Bottega Veneta, there was enough oil on top to make the T Birds proud, yet the tails were unkempt and messy. Jil Sander and Roberto Cavalli kept it starched and simple, parted severely and tucked neatly into a bun.

Moschino and Gucci also featured updos, this time with a little more volume; in the same vein as the faux pompadour styles we have seen for a few seasons, these designers streamlined and updated the look for Fall 2009.

Perhaps the best trend yet, though, is the resurgence of head pieces to finish off the pulled back looks, seen at the likes of Italian legends Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and Giorgio Armani.