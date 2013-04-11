The Best Oil-Free Beauty Products You Need to Be Using

For those who have to avoid oil in their beauty products, there are tons of options when it comes to acne-relief, but what about your other skin care needs? What about makeup without oil, exfoliants and other products that will help you look gorgeous without clogging your pores?
We’re here to help: this is a hit list of our favorite oil-free products that we feel you really must have. From herbal cleansers to lash serums, from makeup to bronzers, here’s a whole safety zone of beauty’s best offerings without any oil. Forget about striking oil: we think we’ve struck gold with this list.
The oil-free makeup you should put into your beauty routine.
If you need a simple wash of hydrating color without clogged pores or sensitivity, try this gorgeous tinted moisturizer that delivers beautiful coverage with light-diffusing pigments for a luminous glow. It's also packed with skin-enhancing antioxidants to help improve your skin's condition. We love.
Stila Sheer Color Tinted Moisturizer, $34, beauty.com
If you have oil issues, primers may make you a little nervous. This oil-free hydrating lotion provides a smooth, matte base for makeup look that lasts and lasts without drying, cracking or clogging pores. It's lightweight and formulated to keep skin pH balanced. In other words, it's a must.
M·A·C Oil Control Lotion, $31, maccosmetics.com
Looking for a healthy glow this season without time in the sun or powdery bronzers? We live for this sheer, natural blend of pigments in a pearlized, oil-free formula that gives a great wash of color. People will wonder how you managed to squeeze in vacation time. Just smile at them.
Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Liquid Bronzer, $28.50, macys.com
Along the lines of a self-tanner comes this oil-free moisturizer that develops into a skin tone-appropriate glow with the added bonus of Vitamin D, a natural product of sun exposure and essential for health. All the benefits of sun exposure without the risks? We're in.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Daily Glow Moisturizer, $42, nordstrom.com
Who wouldn't want thicker lashes with an oil-free formula? This gentle combination of peptide and growth complexes plus natural ingredients helps create longer, thicker, stronger lashes in as little as four to six weeks. Apply nightly and watch the magic happen.
NYX Lash Serum, $25, nordstrom.com
Eyeliners that contain oils can irritate eyes and destroy a good pair of contact lenses. This waterproof formula is mineral oil- and preservative-free, goes on smooth and lasts forever without blinding you. In short, you and your contacts are safe with this one.
Laura Geller Beauty I Care Waterproof Eyeliner, $18, ulta.com
When it comes to oil-free makeup, we highly recommend this amazing powder blush that delivers a gentle wash of color without clogging pores. It stays put and never looks dull thanks to moisture-balancing goodness inside the formula that also absorbs oil. We know, we love it, too.
Lancôme Blush Subtil Delicate Oil-Free Powder Blush, $30, lancome-usa.com
Try this mind-blowing makeup remover that diligently removes dirt and products from the eye area without soap, alcohol or oil. It's also packed with botanicals to improve and soothe the condition of the skin it touches, leaving the area hydrated and toned. We think it must be magic, because it really works.
NARS Makeup Removing Water, $28, sephora.com
We love this oxygen-packed moisturizer that helps detoxify the skin and protect against environmental damage. It's lightweight, it's hydrating and, yep, it's oil-free.
Philosophy Take a Deep Breath Oxygen Gel Cream, $34, ulta.com
You need to exfoliate, so nab this formula with Kiwi fruit extract (packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids) to slough off dull skin while firming and protecting against free-radical damage. It also has algae extract to bind moisture to the skin. It's a skincare maintenance must.
theBalm TimeBalm Kiwi Facial Scrub, $18.50, nordstrom.com
Sunscreen is an absolute must every single day, so get your hands on this oil-free, lightweight formula that absorbs quickly and protects against harmful UVA/UVB rays with extra-sheer coverage. Apply first thing in the morning, reapply often.
Peter Thomas Roth Ultra-Lite Oil-Free Sunblock SPF 30, $26, nordstrom.com
We love double-duty beauty products, so we're a little obsessed with this foaming facial cleanser that cleanses and exfoliates with botanicals and super-soft microbeads. It dissolves surface oils, deeply cleans and nourishes, leaving you fresh faced and ready to take on the world.
Bliss Fabulous Foaming Face Wash, $24, sephora.com
One of the keys to managing facial oil is to keep skin hydrated so your sebum protection doesn't jump into hyperdrive and create MORE oil to overcompensate. This entire line of products cleanses, tones and moisturizes, all while delivering hydration and managing shine. In short: they're amazing.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Oil-Free products, $16 - $26.50, kiehls.com
If you've got seriously clogged skin but you want to go with a more natural solution, slather on this this powerful blend of herbal ingredients that reaches deep into pores to remove dirt and debris while soothing and balancing the skin. It's like a fantastic holistic spa vacation for your face.
LUSH Cosmetics Herbalism, $13.95 - $29.95, lushusa.com