The Best Oil-Free Beauty Products You Need to Be Using

For those who have to avoid oil in their beauty products, there are tons of options when it comes to acne-relief, but what about your other skin care needs? What about makeup without oil, exfoliants and other products that will help you look gorgeous without clogging your pores?

We’re here to help: this is a hit list of our favorite oil-free products that we feel you really must have. From herbal cleansers to lash serums, from makeup to bronzers, here’s a whole safety zone of beauty’s best offerings without any oil. Forget about striking oil: we think we’ve struck gold with this list.