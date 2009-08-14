Oh, Nanette

Nanette Lepore is known for her delicate and feminine designs, infused with a bohemian spirit and references to global culture. So it is no surprise that she has turned her talented eye towards fragrance: In September, she will launch Nanette by Nanette Lepore, a scent that will personify her sense of design and creativity.

First imagining the idea while perusing a Florentine antique store, Lepore has created a scent as lovely and complex as her clothing. With top notes of spicy pink pepper, sweet rose petals, and citrusy neroli, followed by hints of musky amber, earthy incense and warm cedarwood, Nanette by Nanette Lepore reflects the designer’s artistic aesthetic. And the heavy crystal bottle with faceted cap is a treasure in itself.

The desgner’s first fragrance will be available at Sephora, Neiman Marcus, and specialty stores.