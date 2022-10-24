Shoppers Insist Their ‘Hair Is Growing Twice As Fast’ Because of This Shampoo & Conditioner Set That’s Now Under $22

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I love my long, thin locks, but I’ve always wished they had more volume. My skinny strands can sometimes feel two-dimensional; whereas, thicker hair just has a bit more oomph. So when I stumbled upon a shampoo and conditioner set that specifically targets my exact hair concern, I clicked straightaway.

OGX’s nutrient-rich shampoo and conditioner thicken and texturize all hair types because of its key ingredients: biotin, collagen and wheat protein. Together, they make hair appear much fuller and healthier.

This volume-boosting duo works on oily, damaged, color-treated, straight and frizzy hair. It injects your locks with the nutrients it needs to appear full, moisturized, plump and healthy. You can kick your flat, weighed-down strands to the curb and watch as they come to life after using this set on a regular basis.

Some shoppers have even noticed their hair grow faster as a result of using these two products.

“I swear my hair is growing twice as fast since switching to this shampoo and conditioner,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve been growing out my hair for eight months in preparation for my wedding. For the last four months, I’ve been using this shampoo and conditioner and taking a biotin supplement. My hair has grown two inches in that time and feels so soft.”

For moisturized, thicker, fuller hair, opt for OGX’s biotin and collagen-packed shampoo and conditioner set. Just hurry, fast because it won’t be on sale forever.

To see the best results, massage the shampoo into your wet hair, all the way down to the ends. Follow that with rinsing all of the product out and doing the same with the conditioner.

Now that you know what these incredible products can do, it’s time for some shopper reviews. The set has a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, which is quite impressive if you ask us.

“My hair is feeling thicker every day, and it seems healthier,” raved one reviewer. “My hair has always been one of my best features, and I want it to continue to look thick, shiny and healthy, so I will be using OGX in the future. Great stuff!”

“At 73 years old, my already thin hair seems to be getting thinner! UGH! This shampoo/conditioner has made a great big difference. My hair is soft, no residue, and looks so much fuller. I was wearing headscarves but don’t any more! Definitely will be using this product forever more,” wrote another one.

Clearly, this shampoo and conditioner are onto something when it comes to improving the thickness and texture of hair. Do yourself a favor and add this on-sale shampoo and conditioner set to your cart, stat.