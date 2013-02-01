Beauty Must-Haves For The Office

To make 2013 a success, many of us are staying late to work overtime. Keep a freshen-up kit at your desk, so your beauty routine doesn’t suffer from long hours at the office. If you apply your makeup correctly before leaving the house, you should only need these few products for a quick touch-up.

1. Blotting papers are important for absorbing oil on the face before touching up your makeup. You will avoid major cake face if you zap the shine before adding on more products. I love the Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets ($5.49, drugstore.com) to pat away the greasies during the day.

2. A fine tipped concealer brush and a concealer matching your foundation shade will erase any spots or veins that may have peaked out through your foundation after hours at work. No need to ever re-apply a full face of foundation during the day. Just tap on a little concealer to hide any blemishes.

3. Lip balm is a must to keep lips supple in dry office air, so throw in a tinted one, like the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatments ($22.50, sephora.com) for a bit of color. I live for these and change my hues with my mood.

4. Hand cream will keep your skin soft and cuticles hydrated. It can also double as a bit of a body moisturizer if you become ashy. Between heaters and air conditions, offices can be like airplanes as far as moisture zappers.

5. A nail polish pen will instantly fix your perfect manicure if you chip a nail on the go. Nothing says tacky like chipped peeling nails, so stay on top of your mani game.

6. Breath spray is necessary to keep your breath minty fresh after meals and coffee breaks. It will also keep people wanting to listen to everything you have to say.

7. Eye drops like Visine Maximum Redness Relief ($6.49, drugstore.com) will take away your red tired eyes after those grueling hours. Nothing says young, fresh and awake like clear pretty eyes.

8. A liquid eyeliner pen is perfect for sweeping on a retro bold eye for a quick day-to-night look. You can be ready for drinks right after work with a quick sweep of black liner winged out at the ends.

9. A shimmering deep eye shadow across the lid is another way to add some extra evening allure.

10. A sparkling light lip-gloss should be paired with the two products above if you have a few moments before going to that business dinner and want to create a smokey eye/pale lip look.

11. A bold lipstick is also another quick fix to go straight from the office to a night out on the town. So pick either your eyes or your lips to focus on to keep balance to the face.

So be sure to keep these items in a makeup bag at your desk, along with a powder compact and lip color in your purse, and you’ll be set for every hour of the day.