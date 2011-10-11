‘Off Our Chests’ Pushes For Anti-Photoshop Laws in the US

We’ve told you before about the hole L’Oreal has dug themselves in with all of their airbrushing tactics overseas, but it seems as if the U.K. isn’t the only country that has something to say about heavy-handed Photoshop skills.

According to an article by Jezebel,Off Our Chests, a user-generated women’s magazine and apparel brand founded by Seth Matlins and wife Eva Matlins, is trying to pass a “Self-Esteem Act.” According to the article, the legislation “will force advertisements and editorials to attach disclaimers to any images of ‘the human form’ that have been airbrushed or photoshopped in a significant way.”

Questions still remain unanswered as to whether this disclaimer will just be a stamp on the ad or a detailed account of exactly what was airbrushed, but the goal is clear: the legislation “aims to raise awareness about the unrealistic physical ideal created by digitally altered images and its potentially damaging effects on young women.”

And while we highly doubt that Photoshop will ever become completely illegal in the United States, we don’t necessarily think that a “truth in advertising label”would be a terrible idea. And according to Off Our Chests, “maybe that way, more girls and women will realize that the images we’re being presented with aren’t real, they many not even be ideal, they’re imaginary and thus, not a standard or measure of so-called perfection to which anyone need (unless they want to) to aspire…nor feel badly (unless they want to) for not meeting.”