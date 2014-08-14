StyleCaster
News: A Braid We Can Barely Wrap Our Heads Around; The Future of Fitness Apps

Rachel Krause
by
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

“The Giver” star Odeya Rush wore one serious braided undo to the movie’s New York premiere. We’re not entirely sure where it begins or ends, but we’ll take it anyway. [Allure]

And if you’re ever feeling at a loss in regard to your braiding technique, here’s everything you need to know about how to braid hair. [Beauty High]

The future of fitness is in the hands of Vint, a new start-up mobile app that enables you to book on-demand workout sessions in your neighborhood. [Elle]

For a celebrity Instagram-worthy selfie, these ten ingenious tips will have you covered. [InStyle]

