Target’s “Clean” New Hair Care Line Retails for Less Than $12

We try not to judge a book by its cover but we also can’t help it when a pretty new beauty product hits our desk. And Odele Beauty hair care is definitely pretty. The 9-piece collection has smooth, simple packaging in Instagram-friendly shades of peach, periwinkle and mint. The colors aren’t just chic; they actually mean something. The line is separated into Curl Defining, Smoothing and Volumizing to make finding the right hair products for you as easy as possible.

Odele was created by three women in Minneapolis, MN. (That’s where Target HQ is, FYI.) Lindsay Holden, Britta Chatterjee and Shannon Kearney specialize in retail, marketing and manufacturing both in big box stores such as Target and smaller companies. They set out to create a hair care line for everyone in their family that would work well but also be what they deemed safe. The name is a nod to this ethos. Odele is the phonetic translation of “å dele” in Norwegian, which means “to share.”

For Odele, “safe” means abiding by EU ingredient standards without synthetic dyes or fragrances. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and sulfate-free. What it does have is amaranth and rice tein to nourish hair and a floral blend of cucumber, oakmoss, ylang ylang to make it smell great naturally. The best part? Every single item in the line retails for $11.99 making it one of Target’s most affordable hair care companies.

If your hair is feeling limp, you’ll want to grab the Volumizing Shampoo and Volumizing Conditioner. For frizz-reducing, shop the Smoothing Shampoo, Smoothing Conditioner and Leave-in Conditioner. And for some curl love, pick up the Curl Defining No-Lather Shampoo and Curl Defining Conditioner and maybe even the Air Dry Styler (though that will work for many hair types)—all at Target.

If you want to give your hair some texture year-round (not just in the summer!), head to Odele’s website to try the Texturizing Sea Salt Spray.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.