What Are The Odds? Givenchy and Alexander McQueen Both Show Off “Set” Pin Curls

We, like the rest of the fashion and beauty-obsessed world, are closely watching all the images coming over from Paris Fashion Week. Which is why when this photo of the hair at Alexander McQueen, crafted by the amazing Guido Palau, came across the wire (well, Instagram, specifically), we were in awe. OMG, how gorgeous, how amazing…

…and how similar is the look to the Givenchy look hairstyle that was spotted on the runways yesterday?

Because, let’s face it: technicolor curls are kind of rad on the runway and in editorials, right? As in, striking and not something you see every day. But to show up within 25 hours of each other on different runways? Is this a trend we should be watching? Are set pin curls becoming a “thing,” because we’re kind of interested to see how this plays out in real life.

Photos (L – R): Courtesy of Claire Buxton via Instagram, Imaxtree