October Must Haves: What We Have On Our Shopping Lists

October is all about transition – from cooler temps to extra-moisturizing body products. As we switch up our beauty products there are plenty of things to take in to consideration (aside from the typical likes and dislikes). With the dropping temps, products need to have added moisture elements, as your skin will be a bit starved for moisture in the coming months.
In addition to just adding in a bit of a moisture boost, many people like to switch up their scents and choose something a little deeper for fall. This tends to follow suit with colors as well, choosing rich berries for lips and nails as we get into the cooler months. Above we chose our October beauty picks, going heavy on the skin products as that’s always a priority when switching seasons. Let us know what your picks are for your shopping list this month in the comments section below!
Everyone needs a travel makeup kit that holds all of the necessities, and the latest from Benefit does just that. With shadows, face powder, mascara, lip gloss and primer you'll be ready for any vacay activity in no time. (Benefit Cosmetics She's So...JetSet!, $36, sephora.com)
This intensive pore treatment not only purifies your skin, but it also unclogs those pesky pores and firms up your cell walls to give you a more youthful appearance. (Perricone MD Intensive Pore Treatment, $75, sephora.com)
The latest scent from Balenciaga (repped by Kristen stewart no less) is an experimental rose scent that balances a variety of florals. (Balenciaga Florabotanica, $95, balenciaga.com)
Manicurist extraordinaire Jin Soon Choi finally launched her very own nail polish line, and the polishes not only have great color, but their lasting power is incredible. Get your hands on these ASAP. (Jin Soon Choi Nail Varnish, $18, spacenk.com)
Although this item is a bit pricey (there is caviar in it after all) this "face lift in a bottle" instantly helps to restore tone, elasticity and firmness to your skin. (La Prairie Extrait of Skin Cavair Firming Complex, $190, laprairie.com)
For everyone out there who likes to extend their hard-earned blow out just a few days longer, this product is for you. The style extender is powered by a "miracle molecule" that helps to weightlessly protect strands and thus, extend your style. (Living Proof Prime Style Extender, $20, sephora.com)
With the colder weather coming, a moisturizing body scrub is a must. Nivea's lathering scrub not only includes small exfoliating beads but also has vitamin E to help keep your skin soft and smooth. (Nivea Touch of Renewal Lathering Body Scrub, $4.79, drugstore.com)
A deep lip color is the basis of any good fall look, and OCC's Lip Tar's are packed with opacity and longevity. (Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in NSFW, $16, sephora.com)
A person can never have enough eyeliners, especially Urban Decay's 24/7 liners (they really do last, and glide on with hardly any effort). This set of full-sized pencils includes four new, exclusive shades. (Urban Decay Ocho Loco 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil Set, $59, sephora.com)
Teeth whitening is a much-discussed topic (how can you get white teeth without the sensitivity?) so finding a toothpaste that also actually whitens your teeth – without harming them – is a dream come true. This whitening system includes a toothpaste and whitening gel for a quick 2-in-1. (Go Smile Truly Whitening Tooth Paste, $50, gosmile.com)