Octavia Spencer Treats Herself To A Boob Lift Post-Oscars

We’d have to say that The Help star, Octavia Spencer, has earned herself a little TLC. But while most stars treat themselves to a luxurious pre-Oscar treatment, Octavia told Parade she has a bigger post-Oscar treatment in mind.

“I am going to get my boobs lifted. That’s going to be my first gift. I’m going to do that. I figured going into my forties I want my boobs where they were when I was 17,” Octavia said.

So when exactly is the Oscar nominated actress, who has always embraced her curves, going to go under the knife?

“Right after the Oscars I start a Diablo Cody movie. We’re taping out of the country for four months so I wouldn’t be back here until about August. So I would want to do this around November. Then that way I could just relax until January,” she explained.

We are definitley excited to see the end results, but do you think a boob lift is really necessary? Do you think she could achieve the same thing with a good push up bra?