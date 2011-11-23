Obsession of the Week: Sephora Nail Art Kit

Yes I’m obsessed with nail art, but my talent with a brush is practically non-existent. Meaning, I can barely paint my nails clear let alone the amazing designs I envy. Thankfully, Sephora Collection has a new nail art kit that might just be the solution to my problem.

This $16 dollar nail kit comes complete with three shimmery polishes and rhinestones to finish off your nail art look. It also comes with Sephora’s high-shine, formaldehyde-free,quick-drying nail lacquers and stencils equipped with a removable tab to make application easy. Bonus: the rhinestone wheel makes selection a snap.

The perfect stocking stuffer, I’m hoping that someone takes pity on my poor nails — otherwise I’m going to be spending a LOT of time and money at the salon getting my ususal $65.00 gel application this season. A reccesionista’s holiday dream? I say this totally “nails” it and then some.

(Sephora Collection Nail Art Kit, $16, sephora.com)