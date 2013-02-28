New Obsession: Rose Gold Everything

We have been obsessed with the color “rose gold” since we first spotted it on the spring 2012 runways at Peter Som’s show, haphazardly streaked through model’s hair. The color repeatedly popped up throughout the next few seasons on eyelids and nails, and we knew we had to get on hands on anything that we could in the shade – a perfect mix of light pink and soft gold shimmer. So, as we force winter to fall into the background and settle into the warm (yet generally rainy) days of spring, it’s time to also welcome a new shade to our beauty arsenals.
We’ve pulled out our favorite rose gold products that we’ve spotted so far (and that we’re obviously already dabbling in) – let us know what your favorites are, and if you’ll be playing with the color on your eyes, nails or in your hair!
This shadow trio by Stila gives you that rosy hue with a hint of shimmer. (Stila Eyeshadow Trio in Rose Gold $28, Sephora.com)
Laura Mercier's shadow has a luminous finish with that perfect mix of gold and dusty rose shimmer. (Laura Mercier Art Deco Muse Collection in Gilded Rose Gold, $24, Nordstrom.com)
Everyone needs a metallic polish that works well no matter what the season, and this shade can be worn spring, summer and into the winter. (Orly Nail Lacquer in Rage, $8, Amazon.com)
This Chanel liner is perfect for lining underneath your eye or inside the inner corners to brighten up your eyes and make them appear open and awake. (Chanel Waterproof Eyeliner in Rose, $30, Chanel.com)
A rosy-hued lipstick is a must-have for the warmer months, and this Ramblin' Rose hue from MAC has just a hint of shimmer to help make your lips shine when they hit the light. (MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Ramblin' Rose, $13.99, Overstock.com)
Bobbi Brown's rose gold lip gloss has just the right amount of shimmer to give you silky, kissable lips for spring. (Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss in Rose Gold, $24, BobbiBrown.com)
Having rosy cheeks is everyone's goal, so a rose gold blush just seems like an obvious choice. This blush from L'Oreal has just a hint of shimmer in it to highlight your cheeks and can be easily layered for more of a flush. (L'Oreal Visible Lift Color Blush in Rose Gold, $12.95, Drugstore.com)
This rosy glitter polish from NCLA can stand alone on your nails or be layered over a variety of colors for some gorgeous nail art. (NCLA Nail Lacquer in Above City Lights, $16, ShopNCLA.com)
We were a big fan of the colored streaks in hair on the runways at Oscar de la Renta and Peter Som, varying from rose gold to brighter hues.
Photo:
/Imax Tree
Don't forget you can always add rose gold into your beauty routine in other ways, like hair accessories. This dual headband from Asos is the perfect way to jazz up an otherwise simple hair day. (Rose Gold Headband, $5.93, Asos.com)
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree