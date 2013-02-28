New Obsession: Rose Gold Everything

We have been obsessed with the color “rose gold” since we first spotted it on the spring 2012 runways at Peter Som’s show, haphazardly streaked through model’s hair. The color repeatedly popped up throughout the next few seasons on eyelids and nails, and we knew we had to get on hands on anything that we could in the shade – a perfect mix of light pink and soft gold shimmer. So, as we force winter to fall into the background and settle into the warm (yet generally rainy) days of spring, it’s time to also welcome a new shade to our beauty arsenals.

We’ve pulled out our favorite rose gold products that we’ve spotted so far (and that we’re obviously already dabbling in) – let us know what your favorites are, and if you’ll be playing with the color on your eyes, nails or in your hair!