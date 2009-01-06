Obsession: The Dailey Method

An article in the Thursday New York Times Style section entitled New Year, New You? Nice Try focused on change. No, not nickels and dimes–I’m talking about real human change, and if said change is even possible. According to the article, as few as 20% of people are able to keep their New Year’s resolutions. The article does not guarantee success but lists 4 strategies that can make change happen: start with small changes, act like the person you want to become, and reframe the situation positively. The fourth step is the most important: ask for help.

Well, I have found the person that I would like to enlist as my change buddy: her name is Jill Dailey, owner of The Dailey Method studios in California. Her hour-long class combines Pilates, yoga, ballet, and strength training, working you to the point of exhaustion (seriously, your legs, arms, and abs have never hurt so bad). You may have read a past post of mine about a similar barre class in New York called Physique 57. But until this break I had not yet had the chance to truly commit to this exercise method. After just 6 sessions this holiday season, my arms are more toned and my butt perkier. Mind you, just as the article said, change is not easy: there were days where I was so sore after class that it hurt to sneeze, let alone walk. But Jill, her incredibly enthusiastic team, and Lindsey (my bff who has been going to TDM for over year and looks amazing) were always there to cheer me on and remind me how good I could look.

So the question remains: will I get to the gym and Physique without Jill and Lindsey’s encouragement?