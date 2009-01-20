Obama’s Hope

Moments ago all of StyleCaster huddled around a large computer screen, enraptured by Obama’s inauguration speech. His words and tone were noticeably different than in his pre-election campaign. Instead of focusing on change, he instilled a message of hope. Despite what our economy, our schools, our environment, our unemployment rate, our mistakes say about our country, he reminded us that “our spirit is stronger”. Here’s to hope, to change, to a new year, and a new president!