Michelle Obama’s Eyebrow Makeover

I loved every fashion and beauty move Michelle Obama made this week, including her eyebrow makeover. If you didn’t notice her new brow shape, maybe you noticed that her overall facial expression was impeccably sophisticated, elegant and approachable. This was partly due to a softer brow look.

Credit: Getty Images

Take a look at the First Lady during the Democratic National Convention (at left). See how her brows were very pointy? This makes eyes look angry even though she’s flashing a big smile.

Now look at her brows on Inauguration Day (at right). You can see her arch is less dramatic. “A softer, less pointy eyebrow can help someone look less angry, less perplexed and generally give you a kinder and less harsh appearance,” says NYC brow guru Ramy Gafni.

Want to lower your arches? “Let your eyebrows grow in for a few weeks, then remove more hair from below the front of your brows, as opposed to the center. You want to create a more rounded, gentle arch that follows your bone structure,” advises Ramy. Need a good tweezer? Try Tweezerman Slant Tweezer, $20. The slant tip makes gripping and removing brow hairs a cinch.