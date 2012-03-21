Obama Campaign Spent $10,000 On Nail Polish

The money you spend on nail polish has a way of sneaking up on you. Even if you have 10 colors from brands like Essie or OPI, at $8 a bottle, you’re harboring $80 worth of paint. Don’t get us wrong, we love a good splurge on nail polish, but $10,000 seems just a little frivolous. Apparently, Obama is totally on board with dropping some serious cash on our favorite beauty trend.

According to the latest report from Obama’s political campaign, about $10,000 was spent in February on nail polish created by Richard Blanch of Le Métier De Beauté. The nail polish is being sold as campaign swag in sets of three (red, white and blue, of course) at $40 a trio. We have to say, President Obama is doing a great job of pulling in support from the beauty loving girls of the country. We’re already coming up with patriotic nail art using these lacquers – kudos to the brave artist who attempts the Obama campaign poster on their nails with these colors.

What do you think? Would you buy an Obama Nail Set? Do you think this much money should be spent on campaign merchandise? Let us know in the comment section below!

