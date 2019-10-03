Ouai’s New Body Duo Is Exactly What Your Shower Is Missing

It’s hard to get that excited about a body wash. Especially when I’m usually so quick jumping in and out of the shower and on with my day. But my dry, rough skin is proof I don’t take that great care of it. So, when I heard Ouai was jumping into body products with a body cleanser and body crème, I couldn’t wait to try it. For the past week, I’ve been taking just an extra two minutes to use the new products and I have to tell you, it’s worth it putting the effort in to get soft skin. And it works.

Having a mini spa moment is part of what prompted founder and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin to expand on Ouai’s body offerings. The brand has a few products that can be used on the body (the Rose Hair and Body Oil and the Scalp and Body Scrub, to name two), but these are the first products made entirely for your skin.

“My bathroom is my sanctuary where I can relax and unplug. I’ve always loved finding luxe body products to spice up my daily routine and make my bathroom feel more like a spa,” Atkin told Stylecaster. “But it was really our community that inspired us to move into body. They were so vocal about wanting us to create Fragrance and that was an instant bestseller. They’ve been asking for a while for us to make body products so this felt like the right time.”

Fragrance is always a big part of Ouai’s offerings and fans go crazy for certain ones. These body products’ scents, though, are entirely new. Atkin calls them “more premium and sophisticated” than others on the market. The Body Cleanser ($28 at Sephora) features a fragrance the brand is calling Dean Street: a blend of oils such as citrus fruit, apricot, rose, magnolia and musk. It’s not too typically “feminine” but more sultry and spicy. I was worried I would find the scent overpowering (I’m pretty sensitive to smells) but it’s just enough.

The Body Crème ($38 at Sephora) has a similar but slightly stronger scent called Shibuya. It’s a blend of Mediterranean citrus, warm spices, rose, violet and white musk. It’s delicious. When used together or separately, both made my skin feel a lot smoother and softer. This could be because of ingredients including coconut oil and squalene to help lock in moisture. Atkin made sure the cleanser was sulfate-free but had a serious lather. It doesn’t strip your skin of its essential oils. The body moisturizer is “hydrating with no residue and rich without being oily,” Atkin adds.

While prices aren’t cheap for Ouai’s new products, a little does go a long way. I’ve been using both all week and I’m not even making a dent in either bottle. Head to the Sephora or the Ouai website to try them out yourself.

