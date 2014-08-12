The One Thing: NYX Xtreme Lip Cream

At Beauty High, we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or department store.

Finding the perfect lip color is at the top of our to-do lists – the one that as soon as you apply it, you just know it was meant for you. While the search for our soulmate shade isn’t always an easy one, things just get more complicated when we throw a flawless formula into the hunt as well. We thought we were asking too much – that is until we came across NYX Cosmetics’ Xtreme Lip Creams, which quickly became everything we had been looking for in a lip product, and more.

What Makes It Different:

It’s the perfect combination of a lipstick and a lip gloss, dynamic duo.

Glides on effortlessly for a smooth and even application, every time.

Bold pigmentation, with even stronger lasting power.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Our lips just can’t get enough of this product, because it’s unlike any other they’ve ever had before. From the formula to the color range, NYX hit a home run with this one. It’s exactly what it claims to be – an extreme lip cream. Giving intense color and shine in just one swipe, lasting all day long, and never ever drying out our lips, we seriously can’t even help but be in love.

Where to Buy: NYX Xtreme Lip Cream, $5.99, Ulta.com