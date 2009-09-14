Nyx Professional Makeup at Whitney Eve

Makeup artist Tina Turnbow used Nyx Professional Makeup to create makeup looks for Whitney Port’s new clothing line, Whitney Eve, giving the models a playful, “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired look as they walked down the runway.

Here’s how you can get the look:

Doll Play: Big lashes are the look for Spring. Tina used Nyx Professional Makeup’s Doll Eye Mascara in Volume to create, big open eyes. For extra definition, the model’s eyes were lined with Nyx Professional Makeup’s Felt Tip Eyeliner in Black, with a sexy cat-eye swoop.

Candy-Colored Eyes: For eyes that popped on the runway, Tina created a colorful, fresh look using Nyx Professional Makeup’s Single Eyeshadows in three steps:

1) Eyelid – Sweep the White Pearl shadow up to the crease to make eyes pop

2) Crease – Use the Golden shade to highlight and add shimmer

3) Contour – Add definition above the crease to the brow bone with shadow in Burgundy Pearl

Get Cheeky: For a youthful, flushed pink cheek, Tina mixed Nyx Professional Makeup’s Rouge Cream Blush in Glow and Hot Pink to apples and contours of the cheek

Bright Lips: To set off the playful look, Tina selected Nyx Professional Makeup’s Black Label Lipstick in Volcano – a bright, sunny coral shade.

Contributed by Marta Walsh at Talking Makeup