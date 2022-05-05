Shoppers Swear This TikTok-Viral Primer Stick Yields ‘Life-Changing’ Results & It’s Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As someone who has oily, acne-prone skin, I know what it’s like to have very noticeable pores. There are so many makeup primers that claim to blur pores, but fall short. Finally, thanks to TikTok, we found a product that actually does what it says it’ll do. How do we know the results are legit, you might be wondering? We’ve watched @chhimmigurung’s review on repeat. That’s how. Their try-on clip is enough proof to show exactly why you need this pore-softening stick in your life ASAP.

In the video, you can see @chhimmigurung using NYX’s Pore Filler Targeted Primer Stick. She has noticeable pores beforehand, but after gliding the stick all over, they look almost non-existent and there’s a very visible matte finish to her overall complexion. The results are so good that I had to do a double-take because it looked like one of the face filters that blur your skin. Who knew a tiny little stick could completely smooth your skin to filter-level good?

After her TikTok went viral with now 12.7 million views, a user asked to see half of her face with the blurring stick applied and half of her face without the product on. Watch below for the astonishing results.

“This is a life-changing product for me,” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a perfect five-star rating. “It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product.”

For blurred, matte skin minus enlarged pores, get NYX’s $10 Pore Filler Targeted Primer Stick and watch it work its magic on your face. It gives you the most seamless canvas for the rest of your makeup look.

To achieve the soft-focus finish of your dreams, swipe on NYX’s pore-filling stick. Visible pores and fine lines? No problem—this primer can handle it. The lightweight formula is non-drying, so it’ll grip your makeup and keep it looking fresh throughout the day. There’s also a slanted shape to the applicator so that you can easily apply product to all the hard-to-reach crevices, too.

“I use very little foundation now and my skin looks so much smoother,” wrote one reviewer. “It feels soft and any makeup I apply over it looks amazing. There are days where I feel lazy and all I do is put this stuff on and I am ready to go.”

Because the primer is translucent on any skin tone, you’re able to apply the primer under or over makeup. It works best for normal to oily skin types, as larger-looking pores tend to appear on those with skin that produces a lot of excess oil.

“I have several very deep scars on my face that visually have been bothering me for years,” explained another shopper. “I have tried anything I could find to fill them in and nothing worked until I tried the NYX Pore Filler. I found that it takes more than just spreading it over the hole, it was better for me to pat the product into the hole until it was smooth. I CANNOT see them anymore when I use this product!”

Whether you have large pores, fine lines or scars that you’d like to fill, blur and mattify, NYX’s Pore Filler Targeted Primer Stick will get the job done in seconds and for just $10.